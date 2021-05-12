Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in health workers
Reuters
Posted at May 12 2021 04:13 PM
JAKARTA - An analysis of Indonesian health care workers inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed it was 98 percent effective at preventing death and 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, a health ministry official said.
The preliminary study was done from data on health care workers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who had received the CoronaVac vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara said on Wednesday.
More details to follow.
