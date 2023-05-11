An officer examines a seismograph in Carita, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 jolted eastern Japan early Thursday, including Chiba Prefecture and downtown Tokyo, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the Japanese weather agency.

Two women sustained minor injuries in Chiba Prefecture, while there were no immediate reports of casualties in Tokyo. Some East Japan Railway Co. services that run through Chiba Prefecture, including on the Uchibo and Sotobo lines, were halted for checks or delayed.

The 4:16 a.m. quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu and lower 5 in Kimitsu, both in Chiba Prefecture, and 4 in areas including Tokyo's Chiyoda and Shinagawa wards, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency defines upper 5 as a situation in which many people find it difficult to walk. It was the first time since March 2012 that Chiba Prefecture had been rocked by an upper 5 quake, according to the agency.

It warned that quakes on a similar scale could occur for about a week.

The temblor originated in southern Chiba Prefecture at a depth of around 40 kilometers. The agency initially reported a magnitude of 5.4 but later revised it to 5.2.

The quake measured 4 on the intensity scale in Mihama Ward in the city of Chiba and some wards in Yokohama and Kawasaki, both south of Tokyo.