'Liar' lawmaker charged with fraud in US

Republican Congressman George Santos of New York is escorted by police and trailed by members of the press as he exits a federal court house where he appeared before a judge following his indictment today in Central Islip, New York, USA, May 10, 2023. Santos surrendered to federal authorities earlier today and was indicted for multiple alleged crimes including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE/File

NEW YORK — A scandal-plagued Republican congressman whose extensive lies have made political headlines since his election last year was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud, three of money laundering, one of theft of public funds, and two of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning and entered the plea in the 13-count indictment during a court appearance in Central Islip, on New York's Long Island in the afternoon.

Santos was released on a $500,000 bond and ordered to next appear in court on June 30.

"I will get to clear my name," he told reporters outside of court, branding the government's case "inaccurate."

Santos has already admitted fabricating much of his biography, including his real name, his religion -- he falsely claimed to be Jewish -- his schooling and his employment history when he ran last year for a House seat representing parts of Long Island, New York.

According to the indictment, Santos went much further by defrauding donors during his successful election, transferring the money into his own account and using it to pay off personal debts and buy designer clothing.

The 34-year-old is also accused of collecting unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to during the coronavirus pandemic, before his election to Congress.

Prosecutors say he pocketed $24,000 in benefits while earning $120,000 a year at a Florida-based investment firm.

Breon Peace of the Justice Department's Eastern District of New York said the indictment "seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

"Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.

"He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives," Peace added.

Prosecutors additionally allege that Santos filed financial disclosures to the House of Representatives that overstated his assets and income.

If convicted of the charges, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the most serious counts.

Santos has separately been accused of sexual harassment of a man to whom his office allegedly offered a job and then rescinded when the man turned down Santos's advances.

He has faced calls to resign from constituents, some fellow Republicans as well as Democrats in Congress, but has thus far refused.

In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan earlier this year, Santos admitted to some lies on his resume.

"I have been a terrible liar" on certain issues, he said.

"This wasn't about tricking the people, this was about getting accepted by the party," he said.

