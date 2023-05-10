Watch more News on iWantTFC

The San Francisco Bay Area honored Filipino World War 2 veterans who awarded the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal posthumously through their families.

Elected leaders and community members gathered in Vallejo to show their respects to the families of the veterans who made the sacrifice almost 80 years ago.

The awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal was authorized in 2016 by then president Barack Obama. The medal is the highest civilian honor in the U.S.



"It’s a privilege for me to have voted for the resolution and it’s an even greater privilege to make sure that these congressional gold medals are appropriately received by the families," said California Democratic Congressman John Garamendi.

For many families, the award helps validate the heroic stories of their loved ones.



"He was one of the spies that was in history that gave secrets to the U.S. military because he worked for the Japanese," said Sgt. Zenaida Tabora of his father Luis Gamboa. "They didn’t know he could understand Japanese."

Family members also shared how the military ceremony is an honor that they will never forget.



"He was strong," Betty Gutierrez shared about his father, Numeriano Armas. "He was strong in his convictions to his family, to support this country."



Those who wish to check if their relatives qualify for the Congressional Gold Medal can visit the website filvetrep.org.