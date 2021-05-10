DFA: 5 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total rises to 18,545

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,545 as 5 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

This is the second straight day that the DFA reported fewer that 10 new cases with no new recovery.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,036 as 11,349 of those infected have recovered, while 1,160 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,185 in the Asia Pacific, 941 in Europe, 3,795 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality among overseas Filipinos.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/l7KfcBAXtM — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 10, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,108,826 people. The tally includes 18,562 deaths, 1,030,367 recoveries, and 59,897 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India, and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 158.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.2 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 94.4 million already recovered.

