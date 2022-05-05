Japanese air force scrambled fighter jets 'in response': Tokyo

A Chinese carrier-based J-15 fighter takes off from the Liaoning on Tuesday. Courtesy of Japan Ministry of Defence

The Chinese navy aircraft carrier Liaoning has been carrying out fighter jet combat drills in the western Pacific, with Japanese light carrier Izumo on the watch nearby.

The refurbished Soviet Kuznetsov-class carrier was photographed sending off and retrieving its ship-borne fighter J-15s and early warning helicopter Z-18s on Tuesday, a Japanese defence ministry statement said.

This came as the eight-strong Liaoning carrier strike group carried out battle exercises south of Okinawa and east of Taiwan, in waters closely monitored by Japan.

The Japanese air force scrambled fighter jets in response to the activities of the Chinese navy, the ministry said, including a Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and Lockheed P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft.

The Liaoning on Monday led five destroyers, including guided-missile destroyer Nanchang, one frigate and one supply ship through the Miyako Strait between Japan’s Okinawa Islands to enter the western Pacific. The Nanchang is the PLA Navy’s most powerful Type 055 destroyer and has escorted every Liaoning strike group since last year.

The Chinese navy said the larger than usual strike group was on a “routine mission” for realistic combat training not targeted at any party.

The Izumo also monitored the Liaoning’s last exercise in December after Chinese warships transited international waters in the Miyako Strait.

