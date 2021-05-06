Russia reports 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 351 deaths

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 202. Shamil Zhumatov, Reuters/File Photo

MOSCOW- Russia reported 7,639 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 2,114 in Moscow, which took the national tally of infections to 4,855,128.

The Russian coronavirus crisis center said that 351 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 112,246.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from last April to this March.

Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency.

RELATED VIDEO