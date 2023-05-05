Mga bagong Pinoy migrant, mainit na sinalubong sa New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND - Mainit na sinalubong ang mga bagong Pinoy migrant sa New Zealand sa idinaos na Welcome Party para sa kanila ng grupong Pinoy C.A.R.E.S Canterbury noong April 29 na ginanap sa Catholic Cathedral sa Ferry Road sa Christchurch Central City habang official media partner ang iWantTFC.

Mga kababayang lumahok sa welcome party para sa mga bagong Pinoy migrant sa NZ

Nagkaroon ng lecture o information session sa unang bahagi mula 1:00 pm hanggang 5:30pm kung saan kabilang sa mga tinalakay ang ilang mga kailangang malaman ng new migrants tulad ng employment issues and rights, common police issues, tenancy rights and obligations at kung paano mamuhay sa New Zealand.

Pagkatapos ng lecture, sumunod naman ang Welcome party kung saan may band performance, dinner at iba-ibang palaro na nagbigay saya sa mahigit isandaang kataong lumahok. Karamihan sa mga bagong migrante ay mula sa rebuild sector o mula sa industriya ng construction tulad ng mga karpintero at maging mga estudyante.

“It is important to share information to all the Pinoy newcomers so that they will not be exploited and so that they would know who to approach when they experience any issues or challenges and also for them to have the basic information they need in adapting to the new environment. We feel it is our duty as Filipinos who have been here before them to guide and assist them,” pahayag sa TFC News ni Pinoy C.A.R.E.S Canterbury Chairperson Frances Almonte, 25 taong gulang at 6 na taon nang naninirahan sa NZ.

Ang Pinoy C.A.R.E.S Canterbury ay isang non-profit ogranization na tumutulong sa Filipino community sa Canterbury simula pa 2010.

(extreme right) Si Pinoy C.A.R.E.S Canterbury Chairperson Frances Almonte

“C.A.R.E.S is an acronym that means Culture, Arts, Recreation, Education, Services. Our programs are encompassing those areas and we are proud to be promoting our culture to the wider communities in New Zealand while being a partner of the government in information dissemination,” sabi ni Almonte.

Isa si Cris Ryan Barber, 32 taong gulang, isang licensed agriculturist sa mga lumahok sa nasabing event. Nag-migrate sa NZ para magtrabaho sa Dairy Industry bilang isa dairy farm worker. Marami siyang natutunan sa ginanap na lecture session.

“A lot of things I’ve learned especially on the Rules and Regulations tackled by a Police Representative and the Basic Driving Learning guidelines as well Finance Aspects,” ani Barber.

(extreme left) Si Cris Ryan Barber kasama ang ilang kababayan sa idinaos na welcome party para sa mga bagong Pinoy migrant sa NZ

May balak din siyang mag-aral ng master’s degree sa hinaharap.

Mensahe niya sa mga kapwa Pinoy na gusto ring mag-migrate sa NZ:

“Set your goals and priorities to achieve. Don’t rush and take things for granted. Plan it properly. Expenses are also to consider.”

Patuloy ang pagtulong ng mga Pilipino sa New Zealand sa mga kababayan lalo na sa mga bagong saltang makikipagsapalaran din sa itinuturing nilang ikalawang tahanan sa labas ng Pilipinas.