Marcos 'not welcome' in US, protesters say

Dozens of Filipino activists staged Tuesday (Manila time) a protest at Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. to express their disapproval of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s official visit in the United States.

Joined by non-Filipino allies, the protesters said they would hold a day-long protest to send the message that Marcos was "not welcome" in the US.

The protest came as Marcos met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where both leaders committed to further strengthen the alliance between Washington and Manila.

The meeting came shortly after a joint military exercise of US and Filipino troops in the Philippines - an activity that protesters say was a direct provocation to China.

The protesters also said they feared the US-Philippine military alliance might lead to the Philippines getting involved in the tensions between the US and China, which could blow up into a war that might involve Taiwan.

Eric Lachica of the US Filipinos For Good Governance, meanwhile, said Biden could use his meeting to pressure Marcos to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

Lachica said he also hoped Biden could push for the release of Sen. Leila de Lima during the talks, and that Marcos would create legislation that would recognize Amerasians in the Philippines and bring these children to the US.

