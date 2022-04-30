Home  >  Overseas

Saudi says Eid al-Fitr to start Monday

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 01 2022 04:13 AM

Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila as they mark the end of Ramadan on June 05, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announced that the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday in the country.

"Monday... is the first day of the blessed Eid al-Fitr for this year," with Sunday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said Saturday, citing a royal court statement.

Fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have also made the same announcement.

The timing of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated by families gathering together.

