People register for their vaccine against COVID-19 at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on April 28, 2021. Jorge Silva, Reuters

BANGKOK— Thailand on Saturday reported a new daily record of 21 coronavirus deaths in one day, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported 1,891 new cases in a fierce third wave of infections after a year of relative success in controlling the virus.

Thailand's total number of infections is 67,044 since the pandemic began last year, with a total of 224 deaths.

More details to follow.