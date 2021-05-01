Xi Jinping offers China’s help to address India's COVID-19 crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a condolence message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising to help the coronavirus-battered nation cope with a devastating surge of infections and deaths.

Xi said he was very concerned about the second wave of Covid-19 in India, where the official infection total has soared past 18 million.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and in my own capacity, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people,” Xi said in the message, according to state media.

“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against the epidemic and provide support and assistance to India.”

Xi said he believed India would be able to overcome the outbreak. His message was sent on Friday, when India reported a massive surge of 386,452 new cases and at least 3,498 deaths.

In April, India reported more than 6.6 million cases as its total rose to 18.76 million, with more than 300,000 new infections every day in the past week. It is the second-worst-affected country in terms of total reported cases after the United States, according to the World Health Organization.

India is asking for pandemic aid, such as oxygen concentrators, and Chinese diplomats have said private companies would be encouraged to provide such assistance.

China has been shoring up its ties with South Asian countries through cooperation on the pandemic. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday agreed to set up an emergency supplies reserve.

Observers have said that China saw an urgent need for cooperation with nations in South Asia amid fears that the outbreak in India could spread to its neighbours.

India has asked for cargo flights from China by Sichuan Airlines, which have been suspended, to be resumed to help deliver pandemic relief materials.

