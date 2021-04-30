Worldwide COVID-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Apr 30 2021 01:09 PM
PARIS, France - Worldwide Covid-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday, as the number of new daily infections reach levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an AFP count.
150.3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data -- with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India, where 2.5 million cases have been detected in the past seven days.
bur-kau/abm/reb/jah
© Agence France-Presse
COVID-19,coronavirus,united states, coronavirus united states, ANC,covid wordlwide,covid-19 tally,covid-19 updates
- /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child
- /overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic
- /entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation
- /overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths
- /news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea