Philippine Madrigal Singers embark on U.S. tour

The world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers returned to Houston, Texas for their first performance in the state in 30 years.

Texas is one of the stops in their three-month U.S. tour to mark their 60th founding anniversary.

Formed in 1963, the choir is one of the world's most awarded, and is known for its wide repertoire of various styles and forms.

"The last time we were on tour in the U.S. was in 2017 and then the pandemic came," said Mark Anthony Carpio, choir director. "So we decided last year that it's about time that we reach out to the Filipinos here in the U.S. and, of course, in Texas."

The concert, which was sold out weeks in advance, was a fundraising effort for a local charity. The "Madz," known for their philanthropic work, said they were more than happy to lend their voices to support the cause.

"The proceeds from the Madrigal Singers concert are going towards the 1934 Youth Center," said Fr. Phillip White. "The youth center has been renovated recently and we're still in the process, so that will help us greatly."

The Madrigal Singers performed a wide range of musical styles consisting of classical songs, folk, pop, and Spanish selections.

The choral specializes in the Madrigal, a genre of non-religious unaccompanied vocal music that became extremely popular in Europe during the 16th century.

It has since served as the inspiration for the Madz’ unique style of performing, with singers seated in a semicircle without a conductor.

"I’m really excited to be back here," said Madrigal singer Jeanie Lynne. "It's a big, big blessing that we got to return here.

The Mayor of Conroe awarded the Madrigal Singers a key to the city and proclaimed April 22 as the Madrigal Singers Day.

"I think they realize that Houston is an important city to visit and that there's a substantial Filipino community here," said Jerill Santos, the Philippine consul general to Houston. "It's about time that the Philippine community is recognized as a group."

The Madrigal Singers' 27-city U.S. tour which began in the West Coast will proceed to the Midwest and to the East Coast.