British minister: No surplus of COVID-19 vaccines available to give to India

A woman receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as others wait for their turn in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2021. Niharika Kulkarni, Reuters

LONDON—Britain has no surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to give to India as it faces a deadly wave of coronavirus that puts intense pressure on hospitals, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Britain has given ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India, but Hancock said Britain was currently not in a position to give any vaccines.

"We don't have any excess doses of vaccine in the UK at the moment," Hancock said at a news conference.

India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in 24 hours for the first time, official data showed.

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.

India has now reported 18 million infections, an increase of 360,000 in 24 hours, which is a new world record. This month alone the country has added almost six million new cases.

— With reports from Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout, Reuters; Agence France-Presse

