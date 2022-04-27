Demonstrators hold a portrait of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-military protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. EPA-EFE stringer/file

The European Union on Wednesday slammed a five-year jail sentence given by a Myanmar junta court to deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a "politically motivated" trial.

"It represents another step towards the dismantling of the rule of law and a further blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar and yet another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

Suu Kyi has been in military custody since last year's coup ousted her government and plunged Myanmar into turmoil.

She was handed the sentence Wednesday for alleged corruption as part of a barrage of criminal cases that could see her jailed for decades.

The EU said the proceedings were "a clear attempt to exclude democratically elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi" from a dialogue process called for by the ASEAN regional bloc.

"We reiterate our urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup," the EU statement said.

The 27-nation bloc has already imposed sanctions on the Myanmar junta and its key economic sources over the coup and subsequent crackdown.

