Strong quake damages buildings in India's Assam state

Residents are seen after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 28, 2021. Anuwar Hazarika, Reuters

NEW DELHI— A strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India early Wednesday causing some damage to buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, residents said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometers at 0221 GMT (10:21 a.m. Wednesday in Manila), the US Geological Survey said.

It struck just north of Dhekiajuli, a town in a tea-growing district of northern Assam.

Residents in the state capital, Guwahati, about 150 kilometers to the south said the quake shook buildings and left many cracks in walls. They said several aftershocks were also felt.

