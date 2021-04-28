Biden picks Fil-Am Gina Ortiz Jones as Air Force undersecretary

Courtesy of Gina Ortiz Jones Facebook Page

MANILA - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Filipino-American Gina Ortiz Jones as undersecretary of the US Air Force.

If confirmed, Jones will be the first woman of color and a Filipino-American to be holding the number 2 post at the branch.

Jones is an Iraq war veteran who served as an intelligence officer in the US Air Force from 2003 to 2006. She served in the military during the "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell," an era when gay, lesbian and bisexual service members were forbidden to be public about their sexuality.

After leaving the Air Force, she advised on military operations in Central and South America with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade and US Army South, the White House said in a statement.

Jones also joined the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as an inaugural member of US Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany and served in the Libya Crisis Intelligence Cell.

She was also detailed to the Interagency Trade Enforcement Center to serve as the Intelligence Community’s Senior Advisor for trade enforcement.

She later joined the Office of the US Trade Representative as a Director for Investment leading the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) portfolio.

Jones also served as the Democratic nominee for Texas’s 23rd Congressional District in 2018 and 2020.

Her nomination came after Frank Kendall obtained the nod from Biden to become the secretary of the US Air Force.

