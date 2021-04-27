Beijing makes protest over Japan's diplomacy report on Chinese military

BEIJING—China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had lodged solemn representations to Japan over its annual diplomacy report, which expressed grave concerns on China's military capabilities and maritime activities.

China urged Japan to redress its mistake, and build stable relations between the two countries with concrete actions, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Meanwhile, Beijing urged Philippine authorities to "respect" its supposed sovereignty over South China Sea, as Manila ramped up maritime drills and patrols in the area amid growing tensions.

In a public briefing on Monday, Wang told Philippine officials to "stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes."

Wang said China has sovereignty over what it calls the Nansha Islands or the Spratlys, which includes Zhongye Island or Pag-asa Island and Zhongsha Islands that include Huangyan Island or the Scarborough Shoal.

The areas are either within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, a part of the waters the Philippines calls the West Philippine Sea, or being claimed and partly occupied by Manila based on domestic laws.

— With reporting by Yew Lun Tian and editing by Andrew Heavens, Reuters

