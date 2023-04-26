Digital marketing startup seeks to help Filipino businesses in Vancouver

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian photographer William Orsua has formed a digital marketing company to help Filipino businesses in Vancouver thrive.

Orsua has done campaigns for big companies like the Hyatt Regency Hotel and the fast food giant Jollibee. His photographs for Bayong Canada have also been displayed at Times Square in New York.

Seeing how digital marketing can help turn a business into a successful venture, Orsua said he wants to do more for Filipino entrepreneurs in Vancouver.

"Our goal here is to help small to medium businesses which are mostly creative, artistic, and very passionate about their product but it only revolves within their friends," he said.

"Scale Up Media Group" is the first Filipino-owned digital marketing firm in Vancouver, which aims to increase the digital presence of Filipino-owned enterprises there.

Orsua's team includes videographer Emir Khan Bautista, who has done documentary film projects and ad campaigns back in the Philippines.

"You may have the best products in the world right now but if it’s just sitting in your place, in your house, and you’re not going outside, at least the easiest way right now is social media," said Bautista.

Orsua and Bautista led a short workshop on the importance of visual marketing for business during the launch of Scale Up.

The two said they would need at least a year with a business that will seek their service so they can conduct a sustained campaign and ensure the growth of the company.

"You widen your reach, you can reach everyone in Vancouver, or in British Columbia and all that so we improve your digital presence," Orsua added. "That means your product will look good and look enticing and most likely, people will buy."

Bautista, meanwhile, said: "We’re here to make sure that we’re going that far in terms of how we’re going to reach your brand and in this kind of era today, it’s more about exposure, expose as much as you can."