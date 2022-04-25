Fatalities from stricken boat tour in Japan rise to 11

Fishing boats are leaving Utoro port to help in rescue operations in Shari, northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, on April 24, 2022. EPA-EFE/Jiji Press

A child believed to be a 3-year-old girl was confirmed dead Monday, taking the death toll to 11 after a tourist boat with 26 passengers and crew aboard went missing in rough waters over the weekend off a World Heritage site on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the coast guard and local officials said.

Having dispatched aircraft and vessels, the Japan Coast Guard and Self-Defense Forces were continuing to search for the remaining 15 following the incident involving the 19-ton Kazu I.

Contact with the boat was lost after it reported that it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Seven men and three women were confirmed dead the next day. There were two children aboard the vessel.

According to the coast guard, the girl was found Sunday night in an unresponsive state in waters about 14 kilometers east of a lighthouse near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula, a popular destination in the northeast of Hokkaido known for drift ice tours.

The coast guard said the child was likely to have drifted due to the wind and tide. According to officials in Shari, from where the boat departed, the girl was aboard with her parents who remain missing.

The coast guard and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said the 24 passengers ranged from under 10 to their 70s. All passengers and crew were believed to be wearing life jackets, but the girl was not wearing one when she was found.

The search continued through the night, expanding beyond the tip of the peninsula where many of the victims had been found. Nine of the 10 confirmed dead were found in the water or on nearby rocks around 10 km from where the boat issued its first rescue call.

Local fishing boats and tourist vessels have joined the search.

Suspecting that the boat may have sunk, searchers are using sonar to locate it.

The boat left port in Shari around 10 a.m. Saturday to cruise along the peninsula, designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005 and home to many rare species of animals and plants.

The vessel, crewed by 54-year-old captain Noriyuki Toyoda and a deckhand, told operator Shiretoko Yuransen that it was listing 30 degrees around 2 p.m., before contact was lost, according to the coast guard.

The incident occurred ahead of Japan's Golden Week holidays through early May. The Kazu I was the first tourist boat operating in the area this season.

On Monday, town and transport ministry officials briefed relatives of the passengers. Among them was Tsuyoshi Suzuki, whose son Tomoya remains missing along with his girlfriend.

Suzuki said Tomoya had surprised his girlfriend with a trip to Shiretoko to celebrate her birthday and had taken an engagement ring with him. Just before the couple went aboard, Suzuki wished her a happy birthday and received a 10-second video clip showing how happy she looked.

Already bracing himself for the worst, Suzuki said he hopes that at the very least, Tomoya and his girlfriend would be found together. Suzuki said he was angry about the lack of information regarding the search and distrusted the boat's operator.

While the president of the firm, which has been operating since 2001, has apologized, he did not provide a clear answer when Suzuki asked why the boat had left despite the high waves.

A local fisheries cooperative has said high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, prompting fishing boats to return to port before noon.

Multiple acquaintances had warned the boat's captain not to set out to sea, anticipating rough waters in the afternoon.

The transport ministry began an investigation Sunday with an on-site inspection of the boat operator, while the Japan Transport Safety Board has sent officials to the local coast guard office to look into the incident.

A regular inspection last Wednesday had found no problems with the boat.

According to the ministry, the Kazu I ran into trouble twice last year, once in May when it collided with a floating object, injuring three passengers, and another in June when it ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port.

The coast guard referred Toyoda to prosecutors over the June incident, in which no one was injured.