Fil-Am Bonta sworn in as California attorney general

California assemblyman Rob Bonta on Thursday was officially sworn in as attorney general of the state - the first Filipino-American to assume the post.

Bonta takes over as California's top legal officer as the United States experiences a moment of reckoning amid rising cases of Asian hate crimes.

His appointment to the post was first announced in March.

“I stand here because of so many people who’ve come before me including people like the Asian Americans and Filipino Americans who assembled right here at the International Hotel on August 4th, 1977. They stood to protect their communities and their homes and they stood against injustice," he said at a speech at the International Hotel in San Francisco.

"And 45 years ago my mother Cynthia was one of those courageous activists who stood outside the International Hotel who linked arms and formed a circle to protect those inside from being evicted. And now my mother Cynthia and my father Warren, who can’t make it today, will see a governor nominate their son to be the first Filipino American attorney general in the history of California."

Bonta first made history by becoming the first Filipino-American elected to the California legislature back in 2012, representing the state’s 18th assembly district which includes cities like Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro.