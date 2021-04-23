US OKs restart of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations: regulators

US authorities on Friday (Saturday morning Manila time) approved the resumption of COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's shots following the recommendation of an expert panel.

This, after use of J&J's Janssen shots was suspended over blood clot concerns.

US health authorities had on April 14 proposed a halt on use of the vaccine following instances of severe blood clots out of millions of Americans who were inoculated.

The panel voted 10 to 4 in favor of lifting of the pause.

"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the experts convened by the CDC said.

More details to follow.