Canadian PM Trudeau, wife, get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Canada, April 23, 2021. Blair Gable, Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie on Friday (Saturday in Manila) received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Ottawa.

"So we're really excited, we just got vaccinated. It's Sophie's birthday tomorrow so that's a bit of a birthday present but more importantly, it's what we can do to help out protect ourselves, protect our loved ones and contribute to getting through this COVID-19 crisis," said Trudeau in a video posted on his Twitter page.

Trudeau's wife encouraged others to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, sharing they had lost a friend to the disease.

"This is important. During a pandemic we do what we have to do to protect the ones we love and the people around us. So go get vaccinated when it's your turn," she said.

Trudeau is among world leaders who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. US President Joe Biden has been inoculated, as well as Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

— with a report from Reuters

