World War 2 veterans honored in New Mexico

World War 2 veterans have received the Congressional Gold Medal during a commemoration in New Mexico of the Bataan Death March.



The four Filipino recipients enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces include Lt. Nino Sylmar and Tech Sergeant Geronimo Secretario, who were both survivors of the 1942 death march.



Also given the highest civilian award in the U.S. were Private Emilio Alzona and Sergeant Rafael Pamintuan, who both worked under General Douglas McArthur.



Retired senior chief Kimo Pamintuan accepted the award on behalf of his father who died in 2020.



"You have to keep the story going," said Pamintuan. "You gotta keep that to your future kids and family."



While Pamintuan had not been able to verify if his father joined the death march, he said his father ranked up to the position of a sergeant quickly compared with his colleagues.



“In the military, especially in the Army, you don’t make rank so fast without doing anything way and beyond the normal duties," he said.

"Whatever heroic and action he did, so it pretty much says something.”



This year's Bataan Death March commemoration, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off in New Mexico to honor veterans who endured the infamous World War 2 march.



The death march, which happened on April 9, 1942, forced over 75,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war to walk more than 60 miles from the provinces of Bataan to Tarlac amid scorching heat, with little food, water, and medical care.



"Bataan is close to the heart of New Mexico because a lot of New Mexicans fought there," said Victor Verano of the Philippine Scouts Heritage Society. "So many of them died in the Death March."



Event organizers hope it would serve as a reminder for the next generations to never forget the sacrifice of the men and women who gave up their lives in the name of freedom.