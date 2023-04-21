US Supreme Court preserves abortion pill access pending appeal

Tourists visit the US Supreme Court as the justices prepare to issue an order on whether women will face restrictions procuring the abortion pill mifepristone at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, April 20, 2023. Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE/File

WASHINGTON, United States — The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved broad access to a widely used abortion pill, freezing restrictions imposed on the drug by an appeals court.

Two conservative justices dissented with the decision in the most significant abortion case to reach the nine-member court since it overturned the constitutional right to the procedure 10 months ago.

The case stems from a ruling by a US District Court judge in Texas that would have banned mifepristone, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000 and accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

An appeals court blocked a ban on the pill, but imposed tough restrictions on access, after which the baton was handed to the Supreme Court, where conservatives wield a 6-3 majority.

Opposition to the legal assault on the abortion pill is being spearheaded by the Justice Department, which argued that the initial judge's ruling was based on a "deeply misguided assessment" of the pill's safety.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion for half a century, 13 states have banned abortion and it has been severely restricted in others.

Mifepristone is one component of a two-drug regimen that can be used through the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

It has a long safety record, and the FDA estimates 5.6 million Americans have used it to terminate pregnancies since it was approved.

Polls repeatedly show a clear majority of Americans support continued access to safe abortion, even as conservative groups push to limit the procedure -- or ban it outright.

The conservative-dominated bench had been scheduled to issue a ruling by Wednesday -- but it extended a stay freezing the lower court decisions for two days as it decided what to do next.

© Agence France-Presse