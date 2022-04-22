Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for a man who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 17, at the municipal cemetery in the recaptured city of Bucha of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that over 700 bodies were discovered following the Russian army’s retreat from towns surrounding Kyiv, prompting international calls for a probe into possible war crimes committed by Russia. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

GENEVA, Switzerland — Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians and leveling of civilian infrastructure, may amount to war crimes, the UN said on Friday.

"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday.

UNHCR chief Michelle Bachelet said that "over these 8 weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside."

In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UNHCR mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, Shamdasani said.

The UN mission "has also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country," she said.

From the start of the war on Feb. 24 to midnight on April 20, the UN mission has documented and verified 2,345 civilians have been killed and 2,919 wounded, it said.

"We know the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light," Bachelet said.

