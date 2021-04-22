6 get death for masterminding riot at Indonesian detention center

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court has sentenced 6 people to death for masterminding a riot inside a detention center at the headquarters of an elite Indonesian police unit near Jakarta in 2018, killing 5 police officers.

The East Jakarta District Court on Wednesday found the defendants, aged between 25 and 54, guilty of committing terrorism in the May 2018 incident at the Mobile Brigade headquarters, according to court officials.

The riot had been planned in their cell block at the detention center in the town of Depok since January that year, according to the ruling. The detainees later made fake keys and held a drill to attack police officers, it said.

In the riot, over 150 detainees were holed up inside the facility for 36 hours after stealing guns and ammunition.

"Their brutality claimed the lives of 5 counterterrorism policemen," a panel of judges said in the ruling. One detainee was also killed in the riot.

Most of those kept at the detention center were terror suspects, including members of the extremist Jamaah Ansharut Daulah militant group, which sympathizes with Islamic State.

