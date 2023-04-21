Group welcomes funding grant for Filipino cultural center in Vancouver

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino community in Vancouver moves a step closer towards their dream of building a Filipino cultural center.



The Mabuhay House Society, the non-government organization leading the project, has secured a $250,000 funding from the province's tourism ministry for talks on the proposed center.



I'm proud that my government has made the commitment to build the Filipino Cultural Center," said Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore. "They've recognized Mabuhay House Society to take the lead and really move along that process.



Arlene Magno, consul general in Vancouver, also welcomed the move and said they are "honored that the British Columbia government allocated a significant amount of funds to help us build the center."



Mabuhay House Society co-chair James Infante said they will hold engagement sessions with groups this summer.



"We hope that this process will be transformative for the community," he said, "that people will be able to articulate what it is that they want to see from their community and be able to articulate that to the public."



Infanta added that the funds will help hire facilitators and secure a space for the engagement sessions. The results of these consultations will be included in a report that will be submitted to the government.



Elmore said the initial funding is proof of the government's commitment to building the center.



"It's an important first step," she said. "It's a recognition and respect from the government in terms of demonstrating their commitment towards the center."