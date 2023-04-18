Taiwan Navy vessels anchored in Keelung harbor in Keelung city, Taiwan, April 10, 2023. After China announced 3 days of military drills around Taiwan on April 9, 10 Chinese warships and 10 Taiwanese warships reportedly engaged in confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, and 70 Chinese airplanes were also spotted over Taiwan airspace. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

KARUIZAWA, Japan— The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Tuesday demonstrated their unity on Taiwan, declaring the island's peace and stability an "indispensable element" of global security, while urging China to behave responsibly as a member of the international community.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa in central Japan, the foreign ministers emphasized "there is no change in the basic positions of the G-7 members on Taiwan."

The display of G-7 unity in connection with the self-ruled democratic island came after French President Emmanuel Macron triggered a backlash by calling for European countries not to be "followers" of either the United States or China amid their escalating rivalry over Taiwan.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, also committed to intensifying sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, while supporting the Eastern European state.

While condemning Russia's threat to deploy nuclear weapons in its ally Belarus as "unacceptable," the G-7 also committed to the "ultimate goal" of a world without nuclear weapons, achieved through what they called a realistic and pragmatic approach.

The outcome of the discussions at the ministerial meeting will be reflected at the G-7 summit to be held from May 19 to 21 in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the site of the world's first nuclear attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents a constituency in Hiroshima, has been hoping to pitch his signature vision of a world without nuclear weapons at the summit.

The foreign ministerial gathering took place after Macron sparked controversy in the United States and Europe when he warned in a media interview against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been ticking up, with a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles earlier this month triggering large-scale Chinese military drills.

In line with past G-7 statements, the latest communique emphasized "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" while airing serious concern about the situation in the East and South China seas, where Beijing is aggressively pursuing its territorial claims.

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," the G-7 foreign ministers said.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the Communist-governed mainland, by force if necessary.

The G-7 foreign ministers at the same time highlighted the necessity of working together with Beijing on global challenges including climate change.

"We will call on China to act as a responsible member of the international community, while being prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China through dialogue," Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who chaired the talks, told a press conference.

As for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February last year, the G-7 ministers agreed to counter sanctions evasion by Moscow and warned of the "severe costs" that third parties could face if they do not stop providing assistance for Russia's war efforts.

The G-7 specifically called on Iran to halt support for the Russian military, including the transfer of drones that have been used in Ukraine.