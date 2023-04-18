Filipino worker in Canada wins fight to permanent residency status

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Canadian government has granted the permanent resident status application of Filipino temporary foreign worker Evangeline Cayanan who was almost deported last year.

This was her third bid for permanent residency, which was approved under humanitarian and compassionate considerations.

“I jumped for joy and so did my daughter,” said Cayanan in Filipino.

Cayanan was set to be deported by the Canadian Border Services Agency in July 2022. But with the help of her lawyer and Migrante Alberta, her deportation was delayed.

She came to Canada as a temporary foreign worker in 2010. Cayanan eventually became undocumented after reporting that her employers abused her.

In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter, McKenna, who is now eight years old and was diagnosed with ADHD.

Cayanan described her journey to permanent residency as long and difficult. She said this was something she would not have achieved without the support of the community.

“Hindi ko po ito kakayanin mag isa,” she said. “Nakita ko na lumalaki ‘yung populasyon ng undocumented (workers) dito. Kailangan magsalita at lumaba. Hindi nila malalaman ang sitwasyon natin kung hindi tayo magsasalita.”

Cayanan vowed to continue advocating for fairness and for those who are fighting similar battles against unfair deportation policies.

She recently received the confirmation of permanent residence (COPR) and is waiting to receive her permanent resident card.