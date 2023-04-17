Japan, U.S. vow to uphold rules-based order at 'crucial moment'

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign ministers’ meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan, 17 April 2023. The G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting runs through 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL

KARUIZAWA, Japan - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday vowed to work closely together in upholding a rules-based international order amid Russia's war in Ukraine and China's assertiveness, calling the current moment "crucial" to take such actions.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministerial talks in Karuizawa, central Japan, the two also agreed to seek to strengthen their bilateral alliance's defense capabilities, while discussing the importance of dealing with North Korea as Pyongyang continues to test-fire ballistic missiles, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

"At a crucial moment on whether or not the global community can firmly maintain the free and open international order based on the rule of law, we confirmed that Japan and the United States will continue to collaborate," Hayashi told reporters after the talks.

The security situation in the Indo-Pacific region remains tense, with China continuing its military buildup and pushing its territorial claims in the East and South China Seas, and North Korea continuing to test missiles.

North Korea on Thursday launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, with the country's official media saying it was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile propelled by a three-stage rocket system.

Japan, the United States and South Korea have condemned Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs and agreed to step up efforts to realize real-time information sharing about North Korean missiles.

The United States, meanwhile, has reiterated its "ironclad commitment" to defending its two closest allies in Asia with the full range of its defensive capabilities, including nuclear forces.