France calls on China to act responsibly over Taiwan

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called on China to "adopt a behavior appropriate to that of a responsible great power" amid growing tensions over the Taiwan Strait in the wake of its military buildup.

She also said France will continue to engage in tough talks with Beijing and is opposed to unilateral moves to bring Taiwan into its fold, in a recent written interview with Kyodo News before the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that started Sunday in Japan.

"In this context of tensions, it is indispensable to maintain a demanding dialogue with Beijing," the diplomat said.

Her remarks came as French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism from some quarters in the United States and Europe after he called for Europeans not to be "followers" of either the United States or China.

Following his trip to China early this month, Macron cautioned against being drawn into a Taiwan crisis in an interview with media, amid growing concern over Beijing putting increasing pressure on the self-ruled island, which it views as a renegade province to be united with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Colonna added that Macron conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that France's stance is to stick to maintaining the status quo on in the Taiwan Strait.

"We oppose any unilateral changes of the status quo, let alone by force," she said.

Colonna said France adheres to the "one China" policy, though it is deepening cooperation with Taiwan in various fields such as economy, industry and technology.

She said island shares the same democratic values and commitment to human rights as France, which, she added, is committed to the freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the main topic discussed by the G-7 ministers in the town of Karuizawa, central Japan, she said their goal is to "help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Whereas Russia made the choice to continue the war, we must in tandem increase diplomatic pressure and reinforce its isolation in all international forums," she added.

Colonna pointed to the need to keep strengthening punitive measures on Russia and prevent Moscow from evading them as long as its aggression against Ukraine continues.

This is Colonna's first trip to Japan after she assumed office last year. She expressed her "strong hope" to enhance the bilateral relationship with Japan, reaffirming their "exceptional partnership."

The minister said the two countries will work on renewing their road map for cooperation when Macron makes a visit to Japan for the G-7 summit meeting in Hiroshima next month. The five-year road map was issued in 2019 between Macron and then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

She also showed eagerness for further cooperation in the fields of space and nuclear energy, as well as seeking collaboration in the areas of climate change and maritime security in the Pacific region.