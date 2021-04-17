Home  >  Overseas

Dubai allows breastfeeding women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters

Posted at Apr 17 2021 07:19 PM

The UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 22, 2015. Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters/file

DUBAI - The Dubai Health Authority said on Saturday it was allowing women who are breastfeeding and those planning on conceiving to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Dubai Media Office.

In a Twitter post, the media office said this was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines.

It also said the DHA was cutting the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months, provided the case was mild or asymptomatic.

