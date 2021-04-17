Dubai allows breastfeeding women to get COVID-19 vaccine

The UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 22, 2015. Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters/file

DUBAI - The Dubai Health Authority said on Saturday it was allowing women who are breastfeeding and those planning on conceiving to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Dubai Media Office.

In a Twitter post, the media office said this was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines.

The #Dubai Health Authority (@DHA_Dubai) announces that as part of the expansion of the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, women who are breastfeeding as well as those who are planning to conceive can take the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech). https://t.co/d8e72BgKRM pic.twitter.com/UQ8XwmFfjL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021

It also said the DHA was cutting the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months, provided the case was mild or asymptomatic.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Heinrich)

RELATED VIDEO: