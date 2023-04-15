Filipino ube liquor soft launches in San Francisco

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A "purple party" was recently held at the Michelin Guide-Abaca Restaurant in San Francisco to celebrate the soft launch of the Ube Cream Liqueur in the U.S.

The award-winning spirit was crafted by Destileria Barako and was made in the Philippines.

As Manila's purple yam or ube continues to gain worldwide popularity, the team behind the Ube Cream Liqueur believe that now is the perfect time to elevate the said Filipino treat.

"There’s no drink. There’s no actual liqueur," said liqueur maker Junalyn Alo. "So we created that. In every fiesta as well, you can have an ube dessert and you can also have an Ube Cream Liqueur."

Using a zero-waste process, the drink is ritually crafted with sugarcane vodka from the Negros Province, with coconut husk from Mindanao, and ube grown across the Philippines.

"It’s sweet. It’s only 17 percent alcohol," Alo added. "To those Filipinos and even non-Filipinos who love sweets, they’ll fall in love with Ube Cream Liqueur."

The concept came about during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Since then, the Ube Cream Liqueur has won double gold in the Cream Liquor Category and the Product Innovation Award at the 2021 SIP Awards.

It was also rated as the world's Best Cream Liqueur at the 2022 World Liqueur Awards. It will soon be available for purchase in the U.S.

"For Fil-Ams here, it also reminds them of home when they have a sip of that Ube Cream Liqueur,” Alo said.