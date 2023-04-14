U.S. Army honors Fil-Ams, other soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopters crash

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The U.S. Army on Thursday paid tribute to the nine soldiers killed from the March 29 crash of two Blackhawk helicopters near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

During a memorial service, Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, said the fallen troops "represented the breadth and diversity of the United States."

"They had pride in their competence," he said. "[They] were well-trained and had a deep and abiding sense of commitment to their mission."

Two Filipino-Americans were among the fatalities of that crash -- Sergeant Isaac Gayo of Los Angeles and Sergeant Emilie Bolanos of Austin, Texas.

Their families had flown in from the Philippines and from L.A. for the memorial.

A video was also played during the service with fellow soldiers recalling their memories of Gayo, Bolanos, and the seven other service members.

Relatives of Gayo will hold a separate funeral service for him in L.A. next week. The 27-year-old had migrated to the state some 10 years ago before he enlisted in the Army in 2019.

The U.S. Army's investigation concluded that the two helicopters collided in mid-air during the nighttime training exercise. But it has yet to reveal why the helicopters collided.