People watch North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking on television at a station in Seoul, South Korea on March 14, 2023. Jeon Heon-kyun, EPA-EFE

TOKYO — The missile tested by North Korea on Thursday was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the country's official media reported Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test in which a Hwasong-18 missile propelled by a three-stage rocket system was successfully launched, the Korean Central News Agency said, without providing details such as its altitude and flight distance.

A solid-fuel missile does not require fueling prior to launch like a liquid-fuel missile, making it harder for enemy forces to detect launch preparations and giving it a better pre-emptive strike and retaliatory capability.

The Japanese government said Thursday the missile disappeared from radar shortly after it was detected, prompting the issuance of an emergency alert urging residents of the northern main island of Hokkaido to take shelter. The alert was later retracted.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from near Pyongyang, flying about 1,000 kilometers before falling into the sea.