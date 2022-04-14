MANILA—In the Catholic-majority Philippines, the faithful have been practicing Holy Week traditions with fervor for centuries to commemorate Jesus Christ's passion and death.
These practices include the Visita Iglesia, Senakulo, pabasa and salubong.
Across the globe, some countries also practice their own rituals to commemorate Christ's ultimate act of love. Here are some of them.
Ecuador: Drag of Caudas
The Drag of Caudas is funerary ritual that pays homage to Jesus Christ. This liturgical event is integrated into the commemoration of Holy Week in Ecuador.
Palestine/Israel: Baptisms at the Qasr al Yahud
The ritual takes place at the Qasr al Yahud on the Jordan River, where Jesus is believed to have been baptized, one of the milestones in the gospel narrative of his life.
Mexico: The Bath of the Christ
The ritual, which is around 400 years old, marks the beginning of the celebration of Easter. Images of Jesus are washed and cleaned in preparation for the celebration of His Resurrection.
Italy: Vattienti
The rite of the Vattienti, which dates back to the 13th century, is performed during the annual Holy Week before Easter in Italy. It involves locals who flagellating themselves to offer their blood to Mary.
Nicaragua: Via Crucis
Asese locals have participated in the Via Crucis on Granada Lake every Holy Week for decades. The image of Jesus visits some of the 96 islands that are part of the lake. The Via Crucis is celebrated during the first 3 days of Holy Week.
Guatemala: Procession of La Resena
The image of Jesus de La Merced, or the Mercy of Jesus Nazarene, is paraded out of the La Merced church in Guatemala City. Parishioners throw flowers at the procession as an offering. This is one of the most followed Holy Week traditions in Guatemala.
Guatemala: Gateadores
In this Good Friday ritual in Guatemala, "gateadores" or "crawlers" walk on their knees with thorns on their back for several kilometers. Others carry heavy crosses with thorns in honor of Jesus carrying His cross to Calvary. Those who participate usually serve 7 years with penance, atoning for their sins, asking for forgiveness or giving thanks with their own Stations of the Cross.
Poland: Święconka
Święconka, or the "blessing of the Easter baskets", is one of the most followed Polish traditions during Holy Week. Baskets with Easter food such as bread and eggs, which symbolize Jesus Christ and His Resurrection, are brought to church to be blessed on Holy Saturday. Other food such as lamb, salt, horseradish, and ham are also usually blessed in this tradition.
Spain: Broken Hour
In this Holy Week tradition celebrated in the northeastern Spanish region, neighbors commemorate Jesus' passion and death by singing hymns and playing instruments, particularly drums, in unison from their homes.
Spain: Procession of Nazarenos
In this Spanish ritual for Holy Week, "Nazarenos" or fraternity penitents dressed in robes and capes, wearing cone-shaped headgear to conceal their identities, take part in processions in churches and on the streets of almost ever city and town. They carry candles or wooden crosses. Some of them walk barefoot while others wear shackles and chains on their feet as penance.
