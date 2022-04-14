MANILA—In the Catholic-majority Philippines, the faithful have been practicing Holy Week traditions with fervor for centuries to commemorate Jesus Christ's passion and death.

These practices include the Visita Iglesia, Senakulo, pabasa and salubong.

Across the globe, some countries also practice their own rituals to commemorate Christ's ultimate act of love. Here are some of them.

Ecuador: Drag of Caudas

Faithfuls participate in the ritual of Drag of Caudas, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Quito, Ecuador, March 28, 2018. José Jácome, EPA-EFE/File

The Drag of Caudas is funerary ritual that pays homage to Jesus Christ. This liturgical event is integrated into the commemoration of Holy Week in Ecuador.

Palestine/Israel: Baptisms at the Qasr al Yahud

Christian pilgrims perform baptisms at the Qasr al Yahud baptism site on the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, March 21, 2018. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE/File

The ritual takes place at the Qasr al Yahud on the Jordan River, where Jesus is believed to have been baptized, one of the milestones in the gospel narrative of his life.

Mexico: The Bath of the Christ

Catholic faithful participate in a pilgrimage and "The Bath of the Christ" ceremony in the municipality of San Martin de Hidalgo in Jalisco, Mexico, March 23, 2016. Ulises Ruiz Basurto, EPA/File

The ritual, which is around 400 years old, marks the beginning of the celebration of Easter. Images of Jesus are washed and cleaned in preparation for the celebration of His Resurrection.

Italy: Vattienti

Participants in the traditional Madonna Addolorata (or Our Lady of Sorrows) procession wash themselves down after participating in the ancient ritual of Vattienti (or beating) during Holy Week activities in Nocera Terinese, Calabria, southern Italy April 4, 2015. Luigi Salsini, EPA/File

The rite of the Vattienti, which dates back to the 13th century, is performed during the annual Holy Week before Easter in Italy. It involves locals who flagellating themselves to offer their blood to Mary.

Nicaragua: Via Crucis

A boy places flowers as an offering to the image of Jesus inside a vessel that sails through Granada Lake, in Asese, 45 km from Managua, April 6, 2004. Oscar Navarrete, EPA/File

Asese locals have participated in the Via Crucis on Granada Lake every Holy Week for decades. The image of Jesus visits some of the 96 islands that are part of the lake. The Via Crucis is celebrated during the first 3 days of Holy Week.

Guatemala: Procession of La Resena

Catholic faithful carry the image of Jesus de La Merced during the procession of La Resena on Holy Tuesday, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 12, 2022. Esteban Biba, EPA-EFE/File

The image of Jesus de La Merced, or the Mercy of Jesus Nazarene, is paraded out of the La Merced church in Guatemala City. Parishioners throw flowers at the procession as an offering. This is one of the most followed Holy Week traditions in Guatemala.

Guatemala: Gateadores

Penitents participate in the tradition of the 'gateadores' (crawlers) during Good Friday, in the indigenous municipality of San Andres Sajcabaja, in Quiche, Guatemala, April 2, 2021. Esteban Biba, EPA-EFE/File

In this Good Friday ritual in Guatemala, "gateadores" or "crawlers" walk on their knees with thorns on their back for several kilometers. Others carry heavy crosses with thorns in honor of Jesus carrying His cross to Calvary. Those who participate usually serve 7 years with penance, atoning for their sins, asking for forgiveness or giving thanks with their own Stations of the Cross.

Poland: Święconka

A huge wicker basket, four meters in height, is on display in the center of Rudnik, Poland April 10, 2020. Darek Delmanowicz, EPA-EFE/File

Święconka, or the "blessing of the Easter baskets", is one of the most followed Polish traditions during Holy Week. Baskets with Easter food such as bread and eggs, which symbolize Jesus Christ and His Resurrection, are brought to church to be blessed on Holy Saturday. Other food such as lamb, salt, horseradish, and ham are also usually blessed in this tradition.

Spain: Broken Hour

Neighbors celebrate from their balconies and windows the traditional "Broken Hour" playing their drums, in Hijar village in Teruel, northeastern Spain, April 9, 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Garcia/File

In this Holy Week tradition celebrated in the northeastern Spanish region, neighbors commemorate Jesus' passion and death by singing hymns and playing instruments, particularly drums, in unison from their homes.

Spain: Procession of Nazarenos

A group of "Nazarenos" or masked participants take part in a procession inside the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba, southern Spain, April 15, 2019, on the occasion of the Spanish Holy Week celebrations. EPA-EFE/Salas/File

In this Spanish ritual for Holy Week, "Nazarenos" or fraternity penitents dressed in robes and capes, wearing cone-shaped headgear to conceal their identities, take part in processions in churches and on the streets of almost ever city and town. They carry candles or wooden crosses. Some of them walk barefoot while others wear shackles and chains on their feet as penance.

