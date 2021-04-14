Denmark abandons AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first

A medical worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. Yves Herman, Reuters/file

COPENHAGEN - Denmark on Tuesday announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects.

Despite recommendations from the WHO and European medicines watchdog to continue using the vaccine, "Denmark's vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine," Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told a press conference.

