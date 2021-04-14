Denmark abandons AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Apr 14 2021 08:47 PM | Updated as of Apr 14 2021 09:06 PM
COPENHAGEN - Denmark on Tuesday announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects.
Despite recommendations from the WHO and European medicines watchdog to continue using the vaccine, "Denmark's vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine," Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told a press conference.
RELATED VIDEO:
More details to follow.
COVID-19, coronavirus, Denmark, AstraZeneca, health, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, vaccines, blood clots, blood clotting, Europe, side effects, vaccine side effects, overseas, ANC, ANC Top
