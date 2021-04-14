Ahead of US visit to Taiwan, China calls exercises 'combat drills'

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by the Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan handout via Reuters

BEIJING— China described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" on Wednesday, hours before the arrival of senior former US officials in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

Taiwan has complained over the proximity of repeated Chinese military activity, including fighter jets and bombers entering its air defense zone and a Chinese aircraft carrier exercising off the island, claimed by Beijing.

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, the largest reported incursion by Taipei to date.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's government and separatists were colluding with "external forces," seeking provocation and to damage peace and stability.

"The People's Liberation Army's organizing of actual combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary action to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty," spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said.

"It is a solemn response to external forces' interference and provocations by Taiwan independence" forces, he added.

"The PLA's military exercises and training operations are sending a signal that our determination to curb Taiwan independence and Taiwan-US collusion is not just talk."

The United States, which like most countries only officially recognizes China's government and not Taiwan's though is Taipei's strongest international backer, has watched tensions mount with growing alarm.

Former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrive in Taiwan later on Wednesday, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

They are due to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, on a trip that could further strain Sino-U.S. relations. Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Ma said a meeting with the president "will only exacerbate the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait."

"We resolutely oppose the US' exaggeration of the so-called 'Chinese military threat' argument, and resolutely oppose the U.S. playing the 'Taiwan card' and continuing to send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces," he added.

"Taiwan independence is a dead end and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are trying to "use arms to seek independence," Mas said.

"That is to drink poison in the hopes of slaking one's thirst, and will only push Taiwan towards disaster."