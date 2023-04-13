Visiting US Senator John Hoeven expressed his concern over China's "aggressive action" in a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday and said Washington will continue to provide arms to the self-ruled democratic island.

"We want peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and we are very concerned about the aggressive action" of China, Hoeven said, following Beijing's latest military drill near the territory in response to a meeting last week in California between Tsai and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The senator said the United States and Taiwan need to work together and that should start with Washington making sure it provides the $19.5 billion worth of military hardware that Taipei has ordered and is paying for.

Tsai told Hoeven, a former governor of North Dakota, Taiwan and the United States are "staunch partners that share the values of democracy and freedom" and thanked the US Congress for its efforts to further US-Taiwan security cooperation by passing bills to improve the island's self-defense capabilities.

Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since they split due to a civil war in 1949. Beijing has since endeavored to bring the island into its fold.

The United States changed its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but has kept up unofficial relations with Taiwan and supplies the island with arms and spare parts to help it maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.

==Kyodo