India's 161,736 new COVID-19 infections are world's highest

People shop at a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2021. Niharika Kulkarni, Reuters

NEW DELHI - India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.

The federal government earlier asked states to decide on local curbs to control the spread of the virus, but has so far refused to impose any national lockdown after the last one in 2020 devastated its economy and left millions of people penniless.

