Australian who lived in Philippines dies of COVID-19 in Queensland - report

MANILA - An elderly Australian man who returned after living in the Philippines has died from COVID-19 in Queensland, according to a report by ABC News.

The 80-year-old patient died late Monday after testing positive on his 5th day of hotel quarantine and was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital on March 25.

The man acquired the virus in the Philippines and transited through Papua New Guinea, Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young told ABC News.

The patient was the Australian state's seventh fatality related to the coronavirus. The last virus death recorded in the state was an 83-year-old cruise ship passenger who died in a Sydney hospital in April last year.

Australia has reported just over 29,400 COVID-19 cases and more than 900 deaths, with border closures and speedy tracking systems helping keep numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries.

The Philippines has so far recorded 876,225 total COVID-19 cases, including 157,451 or 18 percent active infections. It is forecast to reach 1 million virus cases by the end of the month, independent research group OCTA earlier said.

--With a report from Reuters