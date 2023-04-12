US tries to reassure allies after classified intel leak

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defense chief Lloyd Austin spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts on Tuesday as Washington sought to reassure its allies after a leaked trove of highly sensitive documents surfaced online.

"We have engaged with allies and partners at high levels over the past days, including to reassure them about our own commitment to safeguarding intelligence," Blinken told a news conference.

Blinken said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and "reaffirmed our enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence."

The breach reportedly includes classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disclosure of the documents.

'Deeply unfortunate' leaks

Austin, speaking alongside Blinken, said he had also talked to his counterpart in Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov.

"He and the leadership remain focused on the task at hand," Austin said, noting that "they have much of the capability that they need to continue to be successful."

According to Austin, the Pentagon was aware that leaked documents were dated February 28 and March 1, but was not sure if there were other documents that had been online before.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department.

Meanwhile, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, speaking at Rice University in Texas, called the leaks "deeply unfortunate." However, Burns did not give details on what he said were "quite intense" investigations by the Pentagon and the Justice Department.

Fallout from leak

Dozens of photographs of documents, some of which also point to US spying on allies and partners, including Israel, South Korea and Ukraine, have been circulating on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites.

Many of the documents are no longer available on the sites where they first appeared, and the United States is reportedly working to have them removed.

The fallout from the apparent leak could be significant, potentially putting US intelligence sources at risk, while giving the country's foes valuable information.

