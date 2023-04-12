Fil-Canadians welcome rebate amid high food prices

Watch more News on iWantTFC



Filipino-Canadians have welcomed the Canadian government's move to provide a one-time grocery rebate amid rising commodity prices.

Millions will receive up to $467 for a family of four, single and childless individuals get up to $267, while senior citizens are entitled to $245.

"This is huge," said Rechie Valdez, a Filipino-Canadian member of Parliament. "It's money back in your pockets to help support and feed your families."

Although Canada's inflation rate has gone down slightly to 5.2% in February, food prices have remained high.

Valdez said they discovered that some grocery stores have posted record-high profits at this time. This prompted Canada's parliament to control the increase in the prices of goods.

"One of the things we keep talking about is the grocery code of conduct and really exploring that," she said. "We're looking at different ways that we can help normalize it or better control it."

The lawmaker added that the government is looking at other ways to help Canadians. Some of the eyed measures include a $500 rent assistance, a crackdown on high credit card fees, and free dental benefits to eligible families.

Interest on student loans will also be scrapped, while borrowers need only to pay once they start earning up to $40,000 a year.

"I'm really hoping that the challenges we faced with post pandemic recovery and the challenges with inflation are behind us," said George Chahal, a member of Parliament. "And that moving forward, we'll be back to a more, more normal situation in Canada."

For Filipino-Canadians, the government assistance is a welcome development that will help struggling families.

"[It's] a great help but I’m not sure if it’s enough," said Christy Italio, who works as a dietitian at a homecare facility. "It’s a bit expensive here in British Columbia."

Canada's food price report showed that the average family there will spend $1,100 more on groceries this year due to rising food costs.