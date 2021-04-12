Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 17,112

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 17,112, with as 13 new cases Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease reached 5,904, as 10,125 of those infected have recovered, while 1,083 have died.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Overseas Filipinos undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,031 in the Asia Pacific, 905 in Europe, 3,883 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 876,225 people. The tally includes 15,149 deaths, 703,625 recoveries, and 157,451 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 136 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdowns and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 77.4 million have recovered.

