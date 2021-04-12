Myanmar's detained leader Suu Kyi faces fresh charge

Another criminal charge was brought against Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a court hearing in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, her lawyer said.

Suu Kyi had already faced five other charges prior to Monday's, and the newest one concerns violation of the Natural Disaster Management Law, according to the lawyer, Min Min Soe.

The new charge for breaching COVID-19 restrictions is the second one for Suu Kyi under the law, Min Min Soe said, adding Suu Kyi attended the court hearing in Naypyitaw through videoconference.

The ousted leader, who has been held since the Feb. 1 military coup, is also charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies, spreading information that fanned social unease, receiving $600,000 and gold from then chief minister of the Yangon Region, and violating the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

Suu Kyi was detained following the coup that ousted her elected government and put under house arrest.

Reports say she has been moved from her residence in the capital, but it remains unclear where exactly she is.

