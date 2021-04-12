Germany COVID-19 infections pass 3 million

BERLIN (UPDATE) - The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany has crossed the three million mark, according to figures published Monday by the Robert Koch Institute disease control center.

The total number of infections now stands at 3,011,513, with 78,452 deaths, the institute said.

However the incidence rate over the past week, closely followed by authorities, was 136.4 per 100,000 inhabitants -- below the level for tightening COVID-19 restrictions.

Germany remains gripped by rising infection rates, despite cultural venues, restaurants and leisure facilities having been closed for months. Health authorities warned Friday that hospitals could become overwhelmed without tougher national measures.

