People watch North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking on television at a station in Seoul, South Korea on March 14, 2023.



SEOUL — North Korea has not responded to regularly-held calls from South Korea since late last week, the South Korean government said Tuesday.

"The government expresses strong regret over the North's unilateral and irresponsible attitude," South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young Se said in a statement.

"We strongly warn that it will only result in isolation of North Korea itself, making (the country) face more difficult situations."

North Korea has not answered phone calls through inter-Korean liaison lines and military hotlines since Friday, according to the Ministry of Unification.

Kwon also condemned North Korea, saying it has been using South Korean facilities against Seoul's wishes in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the southwestern part of North Korea, where the two countries have conducted economic cooperation projects.

