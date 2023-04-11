Cambodia deports 19 suspects to Japan over phone scams

Cambodian authorities deported 19 Japanese suspects back to their home country on Tuesday for alleged involvement in phone scams, as Japanese police continue to crack down on crime groups based outside the country.

Tokyo police obtained arrest warrants for the men last Thursday and dispatched around 50 investigators to the Southeast Asian country to transport them back to Japan.

The men, all in their 20s to 50s, are suspected of defrauding a woman in her 60s living in Tokyo of 250,000 yen ($1,870) worth of BitCash electronic money in January, investigative sources said, with one of the suspects thought to be a member of an organized crime group.

They are suspected of defrauding people of their money by tricking victims into thinking they had overdue payments for paid subscription websites in Japan.

A chartered aircraft carrying the suspects took off from Phnom Penh International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Cambodian police raided a hotel and arrested the men late January in the coastal southern province of Sihanoukville after the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia was tipped off they were operating from the location, the sources said, adding that dozens of mobile phones, laptops and documents used to conduct the scams have been seized.

Japanese police recently arrested several suspects deported from the Philippines on suspicion of theft in connection with scams targeting elderly people in Japan. Those arrested were also suspected of coordinating a string of robberies across the country.